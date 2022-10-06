The BillboardGarage sale, Spring Street, October 8 Garage sale, Spring Street, October 8 October 6, 2022 Moving, multi-family sale this Saturday, October 8 from 9-12:00. Wood splitter, dog carrier for bike … everything MUST go. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related 10th (Maybe Last?) Annual Alpha Male Yard Sale! October 8-10 October 5, 2022 “The Wondrousness of Coral Reefs,” October 12, Pakenham October 4, 2022 Fantastic Fall Colours Walk at Blueberry Mountain, October 15 October 4, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Garage sale, Spring Street, October 8 October 6, 2022 Found an iPad on the Alameda today? Please contact me October 5, 2022 10th (Maybe Last?) Annual Alpha Male Yard Sale! October 8-10 October 5, 2022 Teriyaki Pork and Vegetable Stir-Fry October 4, 2022 Reader’s song about National Day for Truth and Reconciliation October 4, 2022 “The Wondrousness of Coral Reefs,” October 12, Pakenham October 4, 2022 From the Archives Roasted Cherry Tomato, Corn & Israeli Couscous Salad Gardening in Almonte: “The Big Dig – Chapter II” Herbaria – pressing thoughts Very Berry Galette October 21 – Today in the Millstone The Legend of ‘Sir John A’ — a John Dunn story Council agrees unanimously to proceed on Heritage District study Spring maple harvest season is here at Fulton’s Sugar Bush and Pancake House