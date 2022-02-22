Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Genealogy workshop hosted by the North Lanark Historical Society

It’s not too late to register for a virtual genealogy workshop hosted by the North Lanark Historical Society! Join their talented instructors on Monday, February 28, Tuesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 3 at 1:30 p.m. for informative presentations and group Q & A sessions hosted online.

Every registrant will receive access to all three presentations, one-on-one support directly with our instructors to help build and research your family trees, and free access to Ancestry.ca for the duration of the workshop, and up to March 10!
The cost to register for this workshop is $50, and registration can be completed online (https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/), in person at the North Lanark Regional Museum, or by calling 613-257-8503.
Space is limited, so register now

