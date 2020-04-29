The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust has announced that its properties are no longer open to the public; a temporary measure to comply with the Provincial Emergency Order. This affects High Lonesome near Pakenham, Blueberry Mountain near Flower Station, Poole Family Nature Sanctuary near Carleton Place and Rose Hill Nature Reserve near Denbigh.

Knowing the importance of connecting with nature particularly at this time, MMLT offers the attached brief video of Blueberry Mountain in its fall glory with the hope that we will all be able to join the annual Fall Colours Walk in October. The video was lovingly created by Chad Clifford and Tania Marsh with original music by David Keeble. See it at: https://vimeo.com/187744816

There are more wonderful photographs of the Land Trust properties in the Photo Gallery on the MMLT website at mmlt.ca.