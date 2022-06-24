GEORGE HORAN: BOUNDARIES at Sivarulrasa Gallery 

An exhibition in Gallery I, June 22 – July 29, 2022

From June 22 to July 29, Sivarulrasa Gallery is delighted to present GEORGE HORAN: BOUNDARIES, a solo exhibition of new paintings by Newfoundland-based artist George Horan. The exhibition can be seen in-person during our regular Gallery hours: Tuesdays to Saturdays 11am to 5pm, and Sundays 11am-4pm.

Based in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, George Horan’s work is inspired by the Newfoundland coastal landscape. He began exhibiting his paintings and other works in 1980. “For me, painting is the pursuit of my obsession with the mysterious and the beautiful”, he says. While this new body of work is based primarily in Newfoundland, it also includes works from the artist’s travels in Alberta and British Columbia. “These paintings explore the ephemeral and the permanent in life. The boundary between the two elements is often ambiguous as is also the case in our environment and in ourselves. The paintings in this exhibition are all of places that speak to me of their struggles. There is a transcendent beauty in this, sustained by the light and dark.”

George Horan’s works can be found in the permanent collections of Memorial University of Newfoundland, The Rooms, the City of St. John’s, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and in the Newfoundland and Labrador Art Bank. His paintings, prints, drawings, and sculpture can be found in numerous private collections in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Brazil, the Netherlands and France. In addition, his works form part of the corporate collections of the Ishiwata Trading Company Limited, Airport Realties Limited, U-Print Canada (Ontario) Limited, Marine Atlantic, the Steele Group of Companies, McInnes Cooper (Barristers and Solicitors), and Cox & Palmer (Barristers and Solicitors). In May of 2016, George Horan received a Senior Division Visual Art Award in the annual Arts and Letters Competition in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Vernissage/Meet the Artist Reception: Saturday June 25, 2pm-4pm. Artist George Horan will be in attendance for this in-person reception. Registration is not required. We look forward to seeing you!

For available works and more installation photos, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/george-horan/

