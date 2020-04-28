Kirby, Gerald Patrick Joseph

January 23, 1937 – April 24, 2020

It is with sadness we announce the passing of Gerald on April 24, 2020, at the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital. He leaves behind his son, Gerald, and his daughter, Patricia. He will be missed by his sisters Nuala, Peigi and Deirdre (Allen). He will also be remembered and missed by his nieces Colleen, Catherine (Aladin), and Shelagh (Michael), and his nephew Chris (Ashley). Gerald was predeceased by his brothers Sean, Brian, Jimmy and Michael.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, Gerald immigrated with his family to Canada as a teenager. As a chartered accountant, Gerald spent most of his career teaching at Algonquin College’s School of Business. In retirement, Gerald was heavily involved with the Carleton Place Soccer Club, and spent two terms as a councillor for the town of Carleton Place. He was also active in St. Mary’s Parish and with the Knights of Columbus. He spent many hours on his greatest passions, singing and reading.

Funeral arrangements will be scheduled at a later date.

