Gisela Sharpe — obituary

Sharpe, Gisela

Born September 14, 1931, in Mosonmagyaróvár, Hungary, Gisela Johanna Sharpe (nee Molk) was possessed of a restless spirit that would lead her on many adventures. Her childhood was split between family homes in Austria and Hungary, which put her on the wrong side of turmoil for both WWII and the Hungarian revolution of 1956. Such adversity, such losses in her youth, could not quell her kindness nor her restlessness. She moved to New York at the age of 30, against the protestations of her father, chasing a new and exciting life in the city. Through sheer will, the assistance of newfound friends, and her voracious reading of Agatha Christie novels, she acquired English as her third language. She crossed paths with a handsome dentist when her large German Shepherds cornered him in the elevator of the building where they both lived. Sparks flew, and they were married in 1970. They welcomed a son in 1973. Seeking a quieter life, they moved to Almonte, Ontario in 1977.

Gisela had an openness, kindness and humour that immediately set people at ease. She was self-deprecating yet spirited, humble yet willful. She truly cared — and worried –about anyone whom she knew to be enduring hardship, and would make every effort to ease their trouble. Still passionate about mystery novels, and always passionate about dogs, she devoted herself to the wellbeing of her family. Her loving husband of 47 years, Louis, passed in 2017. Surrounded and helped by her many devoted friends, by supportive home care services and by an exceptional family physician, Gisela powered on. She resisted any suggestion that she leave her beloved home to be closer to her son, or to accept any additional assistance. She continued on, taking her strength from the love of those who knew her.

Gisela passed away quickly and peacefully in the home that she loved, with her son at her side on February 8, 2022, at the age of 90. She is survived by her son, Robert (Kimberley) and her grandchildren, Oliver and Henrietta. The family extends great thanks to all the incredible friends, nurses, caregivers, physicians, and to the community as a whole for all the love and care that was given her when she needed it.

She will be sorely missed.

