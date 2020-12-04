Johnston, Glenn Clyde

(Retired Military CAF)

Peacefully after a lengthy battle with cancer at Orchardview in Almonte on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 84. Born January 27, 1936 to Clyde and Elsie (Ferguson) Johnston of Lanark. Survived by partner Jean Johnston and his five children, Stephen (Kat Ross), Melanie (Phil Mason), Scotty, Heather (Brian Billings) and Gregory. Proud Poppa to Kyle Johnston, Paige and Raine Billings and Emily and Brennan Johnston. Great-Grandfather to Benjamin, Briana and Primrose. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Interval House or the Lanark Royal Canadian Legion – Branch 395. A special thanks to the staff from Orchard View by the Mississippi and Dr. Jennifer Brooks for their care and support. A Funeral Service will be held in the Gamble Chapel on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 am. Interment in Lanark Village Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted into the care of the

