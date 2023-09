This is a closed support group led by experienced facilitators. We are offering two sessions this season; one in Carleton Place and one in Almonte.

Carleton Place

Friday, October 6 to Friday, November 17, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

ConnectWell Community Health, 30 Bennett Street, Carleton Place

To register, call 613-406-7020 or email emily@hhnl.ca before Friday, September 29, 2023

Maximum attendance: 8-10

Information: https://hhnl.ca/event/gbsgcp/