As cases of COVID-19 continue in our area, there is a risk that people could ignore public health requirements.

Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, has issued a Class Order pursuant to Section 22 of the Ontario Health Protection and Promotion Act.

The order enforces self-isolation for people residing in, or present in, Leeds Grenville and Lanark, who:

have a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 have new symptoms (even mild) or worsening ones of COVID-19 have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting the results of their test have reasonable grounds to believe they have one or more symptoms of COVID-19 are in close contact with someone with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19, even if they do not themselves have any symptoms of it are a parent, or person with responsibilities of a parent, of a person under 16 years of age of anyone described above

People affected by the Class Order must self-isolate, meaning they must stay at home and avoid contact with others for a period of time defined by the Health Unit. You must not leave your home or allow visitors inside unless they are essential. Arrange to have groceries and other necessities delivered to you.

The Class Order is effective at 3:00 pm on October 21, 2020, and will remain in effect until the Medical Officer of Health determines it is no longer required. People who fail to self-isolate can be charged and fined up to $5000 per day.

“Ensuring that people self-isolate when necessary helps to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keeps everyone in our community safe,” said Dr. Stewart. “Most people are cooperative when required to self-isolate, so this Class Order provides an additional tool for the occasions when people are ignoring the Public Health requirements.”

More information, including resources for individuals whose circumstances make it difficult to self-isolate, can be found at https://healthunit.org/health-information/covid-19/contact-tracing/ or call 1-800-660-5853 ext 2222.