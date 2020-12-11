Union Hall craftsman John Moore is at it again! John’s handcrafted hardwood cutting boards were a big hit at the Almonte Farmers’ Market this fall, and now he has a new supply ready for Christmas.

Materials as well as John’s labour are provided free of charge, so 100% of the purchase price of these lovely pieces is donated to the Union Hall Renovation Fund. Thanks to craft sales, private donations and funding from Mississippi Mills, the hall renovations have been proceeding, despite the lack of rental income due to COVID restrictions. The latest project to reach completion is the replacement of the ramp at the front door, making the hall fully accessible for all comers once we are again open for business.

If you would like to purchase a board, contact John directly at 613-256-0660 or jandm.moore@yahoo.ca. Prices are as follows: