Hazel Raycroft — obituary

Raycroft, Hazel

Passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022 surrounded by her family at the Almonte Country Haven.

Hazel (nee Currie)

Of Clayton, Ontario, at the age of 88.

Beloved wife of the late Raymond for 65 years. Daughter to the late Jim and Agnes Currie. Survived by her children Linda (Steve), Gary (Anita) and the late Alan. Mother-in-law to Lynn. Proud grandmother to Gavin, John (Stephanie), Alicia, Katelyn, Mark and Erika, also great-grandmother to Ethan, Abigail, Rhys, McKayla, Alexa, Fianna, Ellie, Declan and Marigold. Pre-deceased by her brothers Gordon and Earl as well as sisters Dorothy and Joy. A Celebration of Hazel’s Life will be held at the Almonte Civitan Hall (500 Almonte St., Almonte, ON.) on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 1 pm to 4 pm, remarks from 2:30 to 3 pm. Donations in memory of Hazel may be made to the Almonte Country Haven. A special thank-you to the entire staff at the Almonte Country Haven for their compassionate care and support.

