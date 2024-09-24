Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Heads up: Planned power outage in Almonte, Sunday morning

Ottawa River Power Corporation shares this note on Facebook:

There will be a planned power interruption affecting all Ottawa River Power Corporation customers in Almonte on Sunday, September 29th, from approximately 6:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

This outage is required to allow Hydro One to safely install new equipment on their system, which will impact the ORPC supply from the transmission system feeding Almonte.

We thank you for your patience and understanding as Hydro One completes this important work to ensure the ongoing reliability of the system. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact our customer service team.

