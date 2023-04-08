‘History of Pakenham 1823-2023’ by Robert Gardiner to be released, April 12

Pakenham, On. — The Stewart Community Centre in Pakenham will come alive Wednesday, April 12th, 7:00 p.m., to mark the launch of The History of Pakenham:1823-2023. The book was authored by local amateur historian Robert Gardiner to mark the bicentennial of Pakenham’s settlement as well as the 25th anniversary of Mississippi Mills. The community is asked to come celebrate and hear the author touch on his findings throughout the course of his research into the history of the area.

This is the first book written about the history of Pakenham in nearly 60 years and expands upon earlier works by local authors. The book chronologically details the settlement and development of Pakenham Township throughout the last two centuries. Once a vibrant municipality of nearly 2,500 people that rivalled the industrial strength of Almonte and Arnprior, Pakenham Township underwent a significant population decline that lasted for over 100 years, leaving behind the quaint village and tight-knit rural community we know today.

Robert Gardiner brings this history alive in his upcoming classic. Readers will learn about the surveyors who marked out the first lots, the business owners that laid the foundation for the township’s economy, the politicians who jockeyed for community leadership, and the philanthropists whose selflessness helped others. We hear the incredible story of the construction of the Five-Span Bridge in 1901, the harrowing tale of the Great Fire in 1940, and the sacrifices made by Pakenham men and women during wartime. The book also describes the triumphs, tragedies, and traditions that have shaped the town into the Pakenham we know and love today.

The event is sponsored by the Mississippi Mills Public Library and the Municipality of Mississippi Mills as part of the Bicentennial Celebrations for the town. The launch party kicks off at 7 PM in the upstairs hall. Refreshments will be available. Don’t miss out!