Home Hospice North Lanark seeks Communications & Fundraising Coordinator

Home Hospice North Lanark is Hiring!

Do you have a flair for storytelling and a talent for building community connections?

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) is currently hiring a Communications & Fundraising Coordinator—a flexible, part-time role ideal for someone who enjoys writing, organizing, and engaging with people to support a meaningful cause.

This position is all about sharing stories, creating engaging content, and helping HHNL grow its presence and impact across North Lanark. From managing social media and our e-newsletter to supporting the coordination of campaigns and reaching out to donors, this is an exciting opportunity for someone who’s organized, creative, and community-minded.

With the flexibility to work remotely and the opportunity to participate in in-person community events, this role offers both independence and connection. HHNL welcomes applicants with a background in nonprofit communications, fundraising, or community engagement—especially those who thrive in collaborative settings and are eager to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

We love our existing fundraising initiatives—and we’re excited to grow them while exploring new opportunities that can deepen donor relationships in a thoughtful and sustainable way. Could you be the creative voice that helps bring these ideas to life? This role offers plenty of room to contribute, connect, and grow alongside a team that values community, compassion, and fresh thinking.

Interested? Send your resume to chair@hhnl.ca by August 1st.

We appreciate all applications—only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Read the full posting and access the job description here: News – HHNL