Is It You We’re Looking For?

“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”

– Coretta Scott King

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) has gained approval to resume our in-person services, and we couldn’t be happier. The pandemic also slowed down our plans to expand our area, so we have a need for community members to become Visiting Volunteers.

Most urgent is a need for candidates interested in becoming Visiting Volunteers in the Carleton Place, Pakenham, Clayton and Lanark Highlands areas. Visiting Volunteers are the special people who deliver HHNL’s core service. Under the supervision of our Program Coordinators, they visit with clients who are in need of support. These visits could include reading, listening to music, sharing stories and memories or other activities that are meaningful or enjoyable for the client. Caregivers also receive the benefit of these visits; our volunteers are trained to offer emotional support to them, as well. The HHNL website is a good place to learn more about HHNL, and what is involved in becoming a Visiting Volunteer (https://hhnl.ca/visiting-volunteer-information). If you are interested, you are invited to complete the application found online and contact our Coordinator at 613-406-7020 or info@hhnl.ca. You will be contacted to arrange a meeting to determine if this is a good fit for you. Training is provided for all successful applicants.

Not everyone who wants to be an active supporter of HHNL is interested in becoming a Visiting Volunteer. Well, we have other volunteer opportunities for you, too! Please visit the website to learn of other ways in which you can help HHNL.

Home Hospice North Lanark has no doubt that this wonderful community will come forward to help enable the organization widen their area and support the people in our community who need them.