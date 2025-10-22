Home interior services available

Services available in the Almonte area — mature, community-minded professional.
Summer projects are wrapping up and it’s time to start planning your fall/winter projects!
After an incredible season of gardening many of my customers are interested in completing some of their inside projects!
If you are considering the following for your space:
– Decluttering
– Organizing
– Redesigning
– Rejuvenating
Please contact Corry Anne McClure, to assist you with project motivation, accountability and rewarding results!
References available upon request.
Email: corry.mcclure@gmail.com
Mobile: 705-879-7744