Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Services available in the Almonte area --...

Home interior services available

Services available in the Almonte area — mature, community-minded professional.

Summer projects are wrapping up and it’s time to start planning your fall/winter projects!

After an incredible season of gardening many of my customers are interested in completing some of their inside projects!

If you are considering the following for your space:

– Decluttering

– Organizing

– Redesigning

– Rejuvenating

Please contact Corry Anne McClure, to assist you with project motivation, accountability and rewarding results!

References available upon request.

Email: corry.mcclure@gmail.com

Mobile: 705-879-7744

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

