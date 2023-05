Almonte & District Horticultural Society Meeting

Monday, May 22, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Cornerstone Community Church (near the roundabout)

Speaker: Jamie Roy of Acanthus Flower Shop

Topic: Succulents and cacti will be explored. After the lecture, members will make a succulent dish garden for the 2023 OHA convention tables.

Hope to see you there!