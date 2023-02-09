Ine Hopman — obituary

Hopman, Ine Helene

(Devoted mother, grandmother, & great-grandmother)

Passed away peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital on February 4, 2023.

Ine (nee Hillers)

Longtime resident of West Hill, Ontario, and currently a resident of Almonte, ON., at the age of 88.

Beloved wife to the late Ted. Lovingly remembered and missed by her five children Randy (Gail), Susan (Jonathan), Lorraine (Jim), Shirley (Jim) and Stephanie. Proud “Grandma” to Linda (Tim), Sarah, Megan (Andrew), Austin, Nicole, Julian and Maria and “Oma” to Thomas and Max. Survived by her sister Lucy (the late Gloire). A donation in memory of Ine may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thank you to Sandra, her compassionate caregiver, Dr. Drake and all the Fairview Manor staff, as well as the Nurses and Doctors from the Almonte General Hospital for their sympathetic care and the support given to family members.

