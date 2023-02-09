Thursday, February 9, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Men’s Shed seeks donations for pre-school items

We were asked by CP Day Care...

FOR SALE: Router and equipment

The following items are for sale. They...

LOUIS THÉRIAULT: DUALITY at Sivarulrasa Gallery

From February 10 to March 24, Sivarulrasa...
ObituariesIne Hopman -- obituary

Ine Hopman — obituary

Hopman, Ine Helene

(Devoted mother, grandmother, & great-grandmother)

Passed away peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital on February 4, 2023.

Ine (nee Hillers)

Longtime resident of West Hill, Ontario, and currently a resident of Almonte, ON., at the age of 88.

Beloved wife to the late Ted.  Lovingly remembered and missed by her five children Randy (Gail), Susan (Jonathan), Lorraine (Jim), Shirley (Jim) and Stephanie.  Proud “Grandma” to Linda (Tim), Sarah, Megan (Andrew), Austin, Nicole, Julian and Maria and “Oma” to Thomas and Max.  Survived by her sister Lucy (the late Gloire).  A donation in memory of Ine may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.  A special thank you to Sandra, her compassionate caregiver, Dr. Drake and all the Fairview Manor staff, as well as the Nurses and Doctors from the Almonte General Hospital for their sympathetic care and the support given to family members.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

Michael Holland — obituary

Morgan Pickering — obituary

Garry Holmes — obituary

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone