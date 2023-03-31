IRYNA MERKULOVA: BLIND CONTOUR at Sivarulrasa Gallery

From March 31 to May 12, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present IRYNA MERKULOVA: BLIND CONTOUR in our Gallery I – Montreal-based artist Iryna Merkulova’s first solo exhibition. Born in Kyiv, Ukraine, Iryna Merkulova completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree (with Distinction) in 2021 at Concordia University. Her studio practice is mainly focused on painting and drawing with occasional work in video and other media.

Iryna Merkulova’s new body of paintings in Blind Contour explores urban neighbourhoods in Montreal, drawing attention to the idea of making existing urban spaces more humane. “As an immigrant, I have always been looking to establish attachment to different places to rediscover a place of belonging, a feeling of home and re-define an evolved self-identity,” she says. “Globalization, shifting job markets, and economic needs have resulted in gentrification of neighbourhoods and a decline in the individual’s involvement in local communities with further alienation of each person from society.”

The artist’s observations blend inner and outer worlds, using reflections and juxtapositions to fracture familiar spaces. The paintings require viewers to slow down their eyes’ journey and pay attention to the details of the objects and places depicted. Through her work, the artist intends to encourage viewers to take a closer look at the places and objects in their immediate neighbourhoods, to find purpose and beauty, and to question the significance of material goods in our lives.

Iryna Merkulova’s works have been exhibited in Montreal and Toronto, and are held in many private collections. The artist gratefully acknowledges the support of the Canada Council for the Arts.

Combined Vernissage/Artists Reception for 3 Shows: Join us on Saturday April 1, 2:00pm-4:00pm for a wine & cheese reception as we welcome the spring season with renewed optimism! Artists Iryna Merkulova (BLIND CONTOUR), Eric Walker (VIDEO WORKS 1999-2022 & RECENT PRINTMAKING) and Sandra Gregson (BEING TREE) will be in attendance.

