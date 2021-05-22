Thanks are in order! Home Hospice North Lanark recently wrapped up this year’s Tree Fundraiser. This year’s new partner, Reid Gardens in Carleton Place — especially Doris Goerzen and Chris Gow — were a huge help! HHNL was able to use their storage facility and their property for pickup day, and their help when we were prepping and delivering was invaluable. The location allowed for a system that kept everyone at a suitable distance from one another.

The team of volunteers who showed up to sort and bag the trees and ready them for pickup faced a day that included rain, snow and strong winds, but their years of experience were evident as they worked together like a well-oiled machine. Luckily Saturday morning was bright and sunny and when people showed up to pick up their orders, and the extras Reid Gardens threw in, they were greeted with smiling, (trust us, they were smiling under those masks!) efficient volunteers.

The biggest thank you, of course, goes out to all of you — our customers. All the figures aren’t in yet, but the sale raised close to $7,000, almost double last year!

You have helped us to make sure we will be able to continue to offer our services into the future. You have also added to the natural beauty of the community!

We invite you to visit our website at hhnl.ca to learn more about our organization.

See you next year!

Clockwise from top left: 1) Long-time volunteer Peggy Mcphail keeping track of pickups; 2) Ed Lawrence is a volunteer, shown here bagging the trees ready for our customers; 3) Trees lined up waiting for their new homes; 4) Volunteers Duncan Bird, Christine Bois, Peggy Mcphail and Gavin Donnelly keeping things moving along. Photo credits: 1, 2, 4, Christine Bois; 3, Jan Watson.