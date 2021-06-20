The first item is what my Grandmother called “A What-Not Shelf”. A wood and metal place to show some of one’s treasures. Dimensions 27″ high, 35″ wide 6.5″ deep.

This is priced at $150.00

The second item, a Pride Gochair which is used daily. Unfortunately, there is no room for two mobility units. This is joystick operated and requires nightly recharging. It can be used indoors or outside. there is an area of wear on the left armrest. It is in great shape and comfortable to use. The asking price for this is $350.00 firm. 613-256-0881.