Jack Falt — obituary

John (Jack) Edgar Falt passed away at the age of 87 on April 29, 2024 after an extended illness at the Almonte General Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Laurence Falt and Lauretta (Pearl) Brander, and his wife, Doris Mary Hayes. He leaves behind his son Christopher (Jane), daughter Laura (Victor), grandsons James, Graham (Andrea), Isaac and Martin (Vladilena) and great grandson George.

Jack was born in Amherst, NS and grew up in Venosta/Chelsea, QC. He taught mathematics and sciences in Buckingham, where he met his wife Doris, who was teaching home economics and Latin. They moved to Almonte, where he taught mathematics and then became a guidance counsellor. His true passion was for music, religion, psychology and especially personality typing and over the years formed discussion groups in Ottawa (Appreciating Differences) and in Almonte through his association with the United Church.

His family would like to thank the Almonte General Hospital Medical/Surgical Wing, the Rosamond Wing and the Ottawa Valley Family Health Team (Dr. Harvey) for the amazing care they gave Jack and to all his friends that came to visit. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Almonte General Hospital would be appreciated.