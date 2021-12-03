Rich (nee Schacht)

Jacqueline “Jackie” Janet

July 18, 1942 – November 15, 2021

Wife, mother, grandmother – predeceased by husband Bert; survived by sons Jordan and Gregor; grandchildren Jordan-Anne and Sierra, Alex and Lucas, brother Brian (Marilyn) Schacht.

Geography teacher and Department Head at Confederation High School, Carleton Board of Education 1979 – 1996. ESL teacher, Korea 2001-2002. Jackie enjoyed her retirement to the fullest, entertaining grandchildren at the cottage and travelling the world by land, air, and sea – every continent and ocean. She was also an avid skier and spent many March breaks skiing with her family. Throughout her numerous journeys, she would always return home to her much beloved dogs.

She was a kind, compassionate and generous wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.

The family will receive relatives and friends at 159 Country Street, Almonte, ON K0A 1A0 on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario (613) 256-3313

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com