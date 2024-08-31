Jean Stewart — obituary

Stewart (Nee Allen), Jean Florence

February 20, 1925 – August 21, 2024

Passed away peacefully at her home in Almonte, Ontario. On August 21st, 2024

Jean led a full and adventurous life in her 99 years.

Born in Calgary Alberta to Samuel Allen and Florence Onions. Jean’s mother passed away when she was less than 4 years old, and she went to live with her aunt and uncle, Ann and Colin Hart. As part of a banking family, they were posted across the country when required. She attended school in Alberta, British Columbia, and after finishing high school in Newfoundland during WW2, she studied Pre Med at Memorial University. She then attended the Toronto School for Nursing, where she graduated with the class of 1947 and began her nursing career. She continued her studies and in 1948, Jean became a registered nurse, received her degree in Public Health Nursing from the University of Manitoba and began working with the Victoria Order of Nurses. Jean nursed patients of many cultures and languages in her experiences at the Toronto General Hospital, and on the streets of Winnipeg. She was immensely proud of the work she did to help others, especially during the Great Flood of 1950. Her volunteer spirit continued in whatever community she was a part of.

It was a chance meeting at a party where Jean’s best friend Mina Early, would introduce her to Mina’s cousin Donald from the Ottawa Valley and the rest is history. Much of their courtship took place on the golf course, and they were married in 1953 in Banff and played golf the same day.

Jean learned to adapt to change at an early age, which would serve her well as a military spouse. Don’s career took them to many strange and wonderful places. Moving often, and while having to “hold down the fort” with little or no information about her husband’s whereabouts or return time, she calmly persevered and patiently waited for his return, quietly raising seven children along the way. Postings that took the family to England, Germany, The US, as well as across Canada, made for an interesting life, great memories, and many friends along the way.

Trips to Canada’s North, France, Sardinia, and Portugal were fond memories for Jean. When Don got his pilots license and bought the Mooney aircraft, Jean became the navigator, and their adventures continued, with the golf clubs in the back seat of course.

They retired to the Ottawa Valley, and she once again adapted to become a farmer’s wife.

Jean was an avid reader, an accomplished seamstress and needlecrafter, rather good on the piano and had a passion for golf.

She was equally at home hosting cocktail parties for diplomats and dignitaries or canning tomatoes and collecting honey.

Lovingly remembered by her children Allen (Raelene), Doug (Cyndy), Peggy (Roger), William, Moira (Charles), daughter-in-law Denise, and the late Peter and Bruce. Jean leaves behind a living legacy of eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren so far. She was a very proud “Gramma” to Aaron (Ashley), Amanda, Lane, Chris (Tilda), Jeffrey, Danielle (Jeff), Katie, Blair (Carley), Lindsey (David), Alex, Mitchell (Megan), and her 13 great grandchildren. Survived by loving sisters-in-law Nancy and Betty.

Donations in memory of Jean may be made to the charity of your choice.

A special thank you to Dr. Ray, the nurses and all the wonderful caring staff at Orchardview Gardens by the Mississippi, where Jean called home since 2016.

Private family interment

