Jeri Lunney — obituary

Mary Jerene “Jeri”

Sunday, December 17, 1944 – Tuesday, June 27, 2023

With deep sadness, the family of Jeri Lunney announce her passing at the Ottawa General Hospital on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at age 78 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jeri is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Al Lunney. Jeri was the daughter of the late Lawrence “Larry” Doherty and Ellen “Nellie” Gibson and spent her formative years in Pakenham. She will be deeply missed by her three children, Michael, Carole (Andrew Hayes) and Stephen. Jeri was a proud and adored grandma to Conor and Julia Hayes. In addition, her passing leaves a void in the hearts of her brother Neil (Lianne), sister Kathy and many nieces and nephews who will cherish her memory. Her wonderful cousins, close friends, and those who supported her during her cancer journey, will fondly remember her.

Jeri enjoyed a fulfilling career in education, teaching mathematics at a number of Ottawa high schools until her retirement in 1998. Her contributions to the field were significant, and she received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence.

In her post-retirement years, Jeri dedicated herself to giving back to her community in Almonte. She volunteered her time with the Children’s Aid Society, the Almonte Hospital Board, the Senior Games, the Puppets Up! Festival and the St. Mary’s Euchre. Additionally, Jeri actively participated in duplicate bridge tournaments and genealogy research, sharing her love for these pursuits with friends and fellow enthusiasts near and far.

Jeri was the proud wife and partner of Al, who served as mayor of Mississippi Mills from 2003 to 2010. Together, they formed an unwavering team, supporting each other in all aspects of life, including their fight against cancer.

Jeri Lunney will forever be remembered for her indomitable spirit, her dedication to education, and her unwavering commitment to her community.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc

(127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario, 613-256-3313)

Visitation hours will be held on

Sunday, July 2, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm.

A funeral mass in honour of Jeri’s life will be held at St. Peter Celestine Church in Pakenham, Ontario, on Monday July 3, at 11am. Following the service, Jeri will be laid to rest at Indian Hill Cemetery,

Condolences and tributes can be shared at www.crgamble.com