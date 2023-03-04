Saturday, March 4, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Millstone Goose Lotto

Reflections from the Swamp Dear Reader I was thinking...

John Howe — obituary

Howe, John Manuel (May 2, 1943 - March 3,...

A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — March 8

BE STILL MY SOUL Come and rest in...
ObituariesJohn Howe -- obituary

John Howe — obituary

Howe, John Manuel

(May 2, 1943 – March 3, 2023)

Passed away unexpectedly at home.

John
Originally from Sault Ste. Marie,
And currently of Almonte.

Loving husband for 57 years to Helen.  Sadly missed by his 3 daughters Kellie (Dan Refausse), Kathie (Marc Lafleur) and Kim (Jason Hall).  Proud “Grampa” of Meagan, Sydney, Madison, Owen, and Maxwell.  Fondly remembered by family, friends, brothers-in-law Steve Fitzsimmons (Sue), Roger Fitzsimmons (Diane), nephews Scott, Zachary, Kyle and his beloved dog Riley.  Donations in memory of John may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Family and Friends Are Invited to

A Memorial Service at the

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 11 am

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone