John Howe — obituary

Howe, John Manuel

(May 2, 1943 – March 3, 2023)

Passed away unexpectedly at home.

John

Originally from Sault Ste. Marie,

And currently of Almonte.

Loving husband for 57 years to Helen. Sadly missed by his 3 daughters Kellie (Dan Refausse), Kathie (Marc Lafleur) and Kim (Jason Hall). Proud “Grampa” of Meagan, Sydney, Madison, Owen, and Maxwell. Fondly remembered by family, friends, brothers-in-law Steve Fitzsimmons (Sue), Roger Fitzsimmons (Diane), nephews Scott, Zachary, Kyle and his beloved dog Riley. Donations in memory of John may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Family and Friends Are Invited to

A Memorial Service at the

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 11 am

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com