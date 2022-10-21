John Kerry — obituary

John Hawley Kerry 1929-2022

“We are born in a certain time and in a certain place and like vintage wines we retain the flavor of our origins.” Carl Jung

With grace and dignity John Hawley Kerry died peacefully at his home in Almonte on the morning of October 20, 2022. He was 93 years of age. John was born August 5, 1929 in Chinook Alberta. He was the youngest child of six. He is predeceased by his mother Gladys and father Norman; his siblings Herald, Harry, George, Ivan and Mavis and his granddaughter Angela. Predeceased in 1998 by his wife of fifty years, Marion Elizabeth (nee Colley) and in 2020 by his wife of twelve years, Donna Mary Edith Nield ( nee MacLeod). Beloved father of Karen (Ken, Almonte), Glenn (Wawa), John (Jocelyne, Gatineau), Paul (Sarah, Ottawa), Lisa (Dan, Corkery), Mark ( Alana, Almonte). With fond remembrance, grandfather of Matthew, Allison, Terra Lynn and Breann. Great-grandfather of eleven great grandchildren. Happy memories and remembrance by several nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. John Hawley Kerry’s name is synonymous with and will long be remembered for his gentlemanly old world manners, grace, integrity and class. In 1954 as a young man he began what would become a sixty plus year commitment to serving his community and surrounding area through the Kerry Funeral Homes and Chapels in Almonte and Carleton Place and through the Kerry Furniture Store on Mill Street in Almonte. John was an active community participant through his service as Past Chairman and member of the Almonte General Hospital Board, a Trustee and Past Board Chairman of East Lanark School Board, Almonte and Carleton Place; proudly as a sixty plus year member of the Almonte Lions Club; Trustee for the United Church Board of Trustees for over fifty years and actively involved with the BIA and a member of the Almonte Legion. John was a private source of assistance whenever required to help others get their start and grow the friendly Town of Almonte. In the 1960s John was honored and named Citizen of the Year for the Town of Almonte. Having graduated in 1952 as a Funeral Director, John proudly received a plaque dated March 17, 2017.

—- Emeritus Funeral Director —

In recognition as “continuously licensed in good standing for 50 years or more with no finding of professional misconduct and who fully retired from practice as a Funeral Director.”

John’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where private family visitation will take place. Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery, Almonte. In John’s memory, a donation to the Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

