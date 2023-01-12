John Litva — obituary

Litva, John

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of John Litva at the Almonte General Hospital on January 10, 2023, at the age of 85.

Predeceased by his loving wife Beatrix, parents John and Josephine, brother Louis, and beloved daughter Andrea. John is lovingly remembered by his children Jacob (Wendy), Paul (Maria), Mark (Dorothy), and Kate (Matthew). Fondly remembered by his brother Allan, sister-in-law Heather and their children Katarina and Lucas. John was also a proud grandfather to Allan, Sophie, Dale, Casandra, Markee, Dennis, Emma, and Jonah, and great-grandfather to Teagan, Kade, Bodhi, and London.

Born in Nelson, British Columbia, John grew up in nearby Creston. The son of Czechoslovakian immigrants, he was no stranger to hard work. It was in Creston that he met Beatrix, his cherished wife of almost 61 years. Together they moved across Canada and raised five children. The couple settled in Almonte in their retirement years; however, the town of Creston and their beloved province of British Columbia remained near and dear to both of their hearts.

A distinguished academic, John completed his PhD in Physics at the University of Western Ontario in London. Along with serving in the Air Force, he worked as a Scientist at the Department of National Defence in Ottawa, and as a Professor of Engineering at McMaster University in Hamilton.

A special thank you to Dr. Lawrie Ray and the kind and caring staff at Orchard View, where John and Beatrix resided for the past five years.

A private celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

