by Susan Hanna

This fabulous recipe from New York Times Cooking, is quick, easy and creates a deeply flavoured moist chicken dish. Marinate the chicken in fresh tarragon, garlic, oil, salt and pepper. Toss onions will oil and spread out on a baking sheet. Add the marinated chicken and fresh herbs. Roast for about 35 minutes, drizzle with vinegar and serve. Cook’s note: I didn’t use vinegar. I also added some asparagus to the sheet pan for the last 15 minutes of cooking.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

The ingredients in this recipe are additive-free, except for the sherry vinegar. Either omit or use a wine vinegar with only naturally occurring sulphites. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

½ cup (125 ml) finely chopped tarragon (leaves and tender stems), plus 4 whole sprigs

2 garlic cloves, finely grated or minced

2 tablespoons (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, more for drizzling

1 ½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) kosher salt, more as needed

½ teaspoon (5 ml) ground black pepper, more as needed

3 pounds (1.36 kg) bone-in chicken thighs (skin on)

2 large onions, peeled and sliced (about 4 cups/1 L)

4 thyme sprigs

Sherry vinegar, to taste

Preparation:

In a large bowl, stir together tarragon, garlic, oil, salt and pepper. Add chicken thighs and toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least six hours, and up to overnight. Heat oven to 425 degrees F (218 C). Spread onions out on a rimmed baking sheet, drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper and toss well. Clear spaces on the baking pan, then place chicken pieces in the cleared spaces so the onions surround the chicken. Strew thyme and tarragon sprigs over onions and chicken. Roast, tossing the onions after 15 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and the onions tender, 25 to 35 minutes. If the chicken skin or onions are not as brown as you’d like, run pan under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes at the end of cooking. Place chicken on a platter. Drizzle onions with sherry vinegar and more salt and pepper if needed. Spoon onions around the chicken and serve.

From the New York Times