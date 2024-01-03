Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Join the Mississippi Wood Carvers

Local carving group back at Orchard View on the Mississippi!

After years of searching for a home for group carving during and after the Covid 19 need for isolation, the local carving group The Mississippi Wood Carvers, seen here, are once again able to use the Wellness Room at Orchard View on the Mississippi.

There we gather on Tuesday afternoons from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. to share ideas and learn from one another.  Local residents of OVM are welcome to drop in and watch or join the group, learn a few carving skills and produce the occasional masterpiece.  In addition to enjoying time together, in the last couple of years the Mississippi Wood Carvers have produced over 100 comfort birds for Home Hospice North Lanark to share with their clients.

Other residents of Almonte, Carleton Place and the surrounding area who are looking for a new and inexpensive hobby are welcome to join us.  We are not qualified instructors but have years of experience and are willing to share what we have learned.

Feel free to drop in to visit or come and learn the basics of wood carving.  For more information contact John Peters 613-601-2148 or  <almontecarver@gmail.com>

