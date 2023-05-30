Jonathan Grosskleg — obituary

Grosskleg, Jonathan Darryl

March 26, 1976 – May 26, 2023

Jonathan passed away at the Monfort Hospital from an underlying heart condition.

Jonathan is survived by his mother, Judith (late father, Karl), and his sister, Andrea (Todd Gerolin). Predeceased by his grandparents Harold and Flora Mathie and Peter and Janet King. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home, 50 John Street North, Arnprior.

Condolences/Memories

pilonfamily.ca