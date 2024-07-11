Joyce Harley — obituary

Harley, Josephine Bruce

Passed away at the Almonte General Hospital on July 9, 2024

“Joyce”

Born in Eyemouth, Scotland

Passed away at the age of 90.

Beloved wife to the late, Ron, for over 67 years. Loving mother to her 2 daughters, Faith Bird (Jack) and Lorna Pasowisty (Ken). Proud and devoted “Gramma” to Megan (Julien), Katie (Tyler), Daniel (Katie), Nicholas (Emma) and doting “GG” (great grandmother) to her great-grandchildren Briar and Milton.

A very special thank you to the Orchard View Gardens By The Mississippi Almonte Retirement Home who took such wonderful care of both Ron and Joyce over the past ﬁve years. It was truly home to them.

Also, a very special thank you to the staff from the Almonte General Hospital for their compassionate care. Donations in memory of Joyce may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com