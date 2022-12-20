Kathleen Wyatt — obituary

Wyatt, Kathleen

A loving mother, wife, and sister passed away peacefully at the age of 64 on December 16th, 2022, at the Ottawa Heart Institute.

Kathleen was born in 1958 in Ottawa, to the late Ronald and Teresa Dore’. She was the second youngest of four children Mark, Michael (late), and Randy. She was a devoted wife to her husband of 43 years, Richard Wyatt. Together they had two children, Matthew, and Benjamin. Kathleen was a devoted mother who was always there for her children, providing unconditional love and support.

Kathleen was an extremely kind and selfless person, always putting others before herself. She was always there to listen and give advice, filled with compassion and willing to help anyone. Her smile and demeanor could brighten anyone’s day and she was the perfect example of an exceptional human being in every way.

Kathleen will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She leaves behind her loving husband, two children, two siblings, and one grandchild and daughter-in-Law.

A celebration of Kathleen’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute in Kathleen’s memory.

