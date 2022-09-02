Kit Belisle — obituary

Belisle, “Kit” Kathleen Elizabeth Belisle (nee Hobbs)

Kit passed away peacefully on August 31, 2022 at 83 years of age. Predeceased by her much loved husband of 59 years “Gerry” Gerald Belisle. Loving mother to Colleen (Joe Irvin), Geoffrey (Joanie Schatz) and the late Andrew. Incredibly proud Gran to Joey, Jack, Kaleigh, DK and Abbey. Daughter of the late Kaye and Charles Hobbs and survived by her siblings Joan Ridgeway, Dick Hobbs and Charlie Hobbs all of Ottawa.

Kit and Gerry lived in Carp, Aylen Lake and Almonte. At their homes they embraced the importance of community, generosity and wonderful friendships. Kit loved a home filled with family, friends, laughter, music and incredible food, where everyone felt completely at home when visiting. She was truly in her element when hosting, including her love of family gatherings with the Hobbs family and keeping their Irish traditions alive.

Kit was an incredible baker and even won first place for her apple pie at the Carp Fair many times. She was equally comfortable working with her sewing machine, jigsaw, or even a chainsaw to take down trees. She loved all animals and enjoyed her dogs, chickens and ducks as well as the wild animals that she cared for. Kit and Gerry were partners on many endeavours. Whether managing their hobby farm, working with their construction company or running their real estate office, Kit was the one who made everything happen. Her favourite role was that of being a grandmother. She loved her five grandchildren and special memories included taking them to Florida every year, embracing traditions and enjoying lots of laughter with them. Kit always found a way to share her appreciation, caring nature, and humility with us.

The family would like to thank Orchard View for the exceptional care from all the staff. Kit asked that there be no reception for her as she said that the one we had for Gerry was perfect for both of them. She truly appreciated seeing everyone there which meant so much to her. A private family celebration will be held at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com