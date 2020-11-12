Lanark County Interval House and Community Support is thinking creatively this year – it’s taking its annual Angel Tree campaign online! The virtual Angel Tree website allows people to choose how they would like to support LCIHCS, whether by gift-giving or monetary donations, from the comfort of their own home. At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate effect on women and incidences of gender-based violence are on the rise, the need for donations is high.

“We have seen a 75 percent increase in crisis calls due to the pandemic,” said Executive Director Erin Lee. “Incidences of violence in our community are on the rise and the pandemic has worsened these unfortunate realities.”

The Angel Tree will give people the chance to purchase some holiday gifts for a child, teen or woman in the community who is in need. For those who are uncomfortable doing in-person Christmas shopping this year, an option is available to provide a donation directly to LCIHCS which will be used to purchase holiday items.

Lanark County Interval House’s Resource Development Coordinator Cathie McOrmond says fundraising has been a particular challenge this year. “Fundraising needs are more significant and necessary but also more challenging now because of COVID,” McOrmond said. “All non-profits are struggling with fundraising now. We have had some challenges, but have been working extra hard to think creatively and shake it up. We are really excited to host a virtual option this year.”

Those interested in supporting LCIHCS’s Virtual Angel Tree can visit www.lcihvirtualangeltree.com. Donations of new, unwrapped toys and gifts can be dropped off at IDA Drug Mart in Carleton Place or Metro and Giant Tiger in Perth now through December 12, 2020.

“Gratitude is a word I’ve been using more since the pandemic began, we have been blown away by the support from the community,” said Lee, “Those contributions have gone directly to things like day to day safety and gift cards for food. Donations to our holiday giving campaign will be used to relieve the stress from families and mothers in need so they know Christmas will still happen for their kids and their kids will have a smile on their face on Christmas morning.”

Lanark County Interval House and Community Support has been offering emergency and ongoing programs to women and children living in or escaping from domestic violence for over 40 years. For more information about the agency, please visit www.lcih.org