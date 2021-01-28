Lanark County Interval House and Community Support is offering the chance to win $100,000 with their C.R.A.V.E electronic raffle! Due to COVID-19, LCIHCS had to cancel all in-person fundraising events and activities. Knowing the community looks forward to events like Violet Femmes and Feed the Fight each year, LCIHCS knew they had to come up with a fun and exciting fundraising event to help lift the spirits of all community members.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate affect on women and incidences of gender-based violence are on the rise, the need for donations is high. “We have seen a 75 percent increase in crisis calls due to the pandemic,” said Executive Director Erin Lee. “Incidences of violence in our community are on the rise and the pandemic has worsened these unfortunate realities.”

C.R.A.V.E stands for Community Rallies Against Violence Everywhere. LCHICS hopes the raffle will be a reminder that gender-based violence is an unfortunate reality in our community. Throughout the pandemic, lockdown measures were put in place to keep the community safe, but many women and children found themselves trapped at home with their abuser. The demand and need for the shelter is higher now than ever, at a time when fundraising is most challenging.

Lanark County Interval House’s Resource Development Coordinator Cathie McOrmond says fundraising has been a particular challenge this year. “Fundraising needs are more significant and necessary but also more challenging now because of COVID,” McOrmond said. “All non-profits are struggling with fundraising now. We have had some challenges but have been working extra hard to think creatively and shake it up. We are really excited to bring C.R.A.V.E and a fabulous grand prize to our community!”

One lucky player will win $100,000. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $100 each from www.craveraffle.com starting on February 15. The draw will take place via Facebook Live at noon on June 16, 2021. All proceeds will go to Lanark County Interval House and Community Support. You must be 18 years or older and in Ontario at the time of purchase to be eligible to participate. The C.R.A.V.E raffle will be operating under lottery license RAF1199702.

Lanark County Interval House and Community Support has been offering emergency and on-going programs to women and children living in or escaping from domestic violence for over 40 years. For more information about the agency, please visit www.lcih.org