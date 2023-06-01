Lanark, Leeds and Grenville public libraries promote diversity, equity & inclusivity

Libraries recognize and energetically affirm the dignity of those they serve, regardless of heritage, education, beliefs, race, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, physical or mental capabilities, or income. – Canadian Federation of Library Associations Position Statement of Diversity of Inclusion

1 June 2023 – Public libraries throughout Lanark, Leeds and Grenville aim for diversity, equity and inclusion in our collections and programs. Partnering with community Pride organizations fosters inclusivity and encourages members of the 2SLGBTQI+ community to feel represented, supported and safe in our shared spaces. Inclusive celebrations in our libraries, including Drag Queen, King and Mx Storytimes and Pride events, offer families a safe space to celebrate diversity and self-expression. We also strive to make sure all members of our community see their identities and realities reflected in their library’s events and collections.

We support the Canadian Federation of Library Associations Statement on Intellectual Freedom and Libraries, which states, “It is the responsibility of libraries to guarantee and facilitate access to all expressions of knowledge and intellectual activity, including those which some elements of society may consider to be unconventional, unpopular, or unacceptable.” In championing Intellectual Freedom, we understand that some residents may find some of our material or programs unpopular or unconventional, but libraries are committed to promoting and increasing tolerance and understanding.