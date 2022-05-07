Larence Munro — obituary

Munro, Larence

(Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother)

Passed away peacefully in the Almonte General Hospital on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Larence (nee Ladouceur)

Of Almonte, Ontario, In her 93rd year.

Loving wife to the late John. Fondly remembered by her children Ross Munro (Diane) and the late Howard Munro. Survived by Howard’s spouse Cathy Munro. Proud “Grandma” to Phylip Munro (Julianna), Angela Brelis (Chris), Crystal Rodger (Peter), Michael Munro (Sarah), Angela Way (Rob) and the late Jeffrey McClymont. Survived by Jeffrey’s spouse Amanda James. Loving and devoted great-grandmother to Emily Munro, Astrid Munro, Hayden Brelis, Alex Rodger, Ayden Way, Kinsley Way and Alyssa James. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters from the Ladouceur Family and survived by her sister-in-law Irene Ladouceur. Cherished by her many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Larence may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thanks to Dr. Stewardson, nurses, and staff from the Almonte General Hospital-Rosamond Unit, as well as the PSWs from Carebridge for their care and support. Private Family Graveside Service at the Guthrie United Cemetery in Clayton.

A Celebration of Larence’s Life will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 2 pm to 4 pm in the Almonte Civitan Hall (500 Almonte St.)

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com