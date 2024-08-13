Larry Marsland — obituary

March 20, 1958 — August 1, 2024



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Larry Marsland, former owner of Autotec, on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Devoted husband of Debbie (nee Camelon) and proud father of Eric and Craig (Julia) and poppa to Nova.

Profoundly missed by parents Ron and Betty, siblings Jerry (Kelda), Sue (Glen), Dan and Luc. Predeceased by Peter and Michael.

To be remembered by sister-in-law Marion MacDonald (late Bernard & Jack) of Almonte and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.

Burial will take place at the Auld Kirk Cemetery on Saturday, August 24, 2024 A gathering of friends and family will be held afterwards.

If you wish to make a donation please consider Furry Tales Cat Rescue at www.furry-tales.ca.