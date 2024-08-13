Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Nisha Nayar at Almonte Library Corridor Gallery  

Almonte Library Corridor Gallery     August 11...

Nathan Sloniowski and friends come to MERA Schoolhouse Sept. 8th

If you missed his sold out show...

Larry Marsland — obituary

March 20, 1958 — August 1, 2024 It...
ObituariesLarry Marsland -- obituary

Larry Marsland — obituary

March 20, 1958 — August 1, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Larry Marsland, former owner of Autotec, on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Devoted husband of Debbie (nee Camelon) and proud father of Eric and Craig (Julia) and poppa to Nova.

Profoundly missed by parents Ron and Betty, siblings Jerry (Kelda), Sue (Glen), Dan and Luc. Predeceased by Peter and Michael.

To be remembered by sister-in-law Marion MacDonald (late Bernard & Jack) of Almonte and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.

Burial will take place at the Auld Kirk Cemetery on Saturday, August 24, 2024  A gathering of friends and family will be held afterwards.

If you wish to make a donation please consider Furry Tales Cat Rescue at www.furry-tales.ca.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone