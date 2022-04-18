Monday, April 18, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

Larry Morton — obituary

MORTON, Lawrence (Larry) 

Suddenly, but peacefully, Larry Morton of Almonte, in his 74th year, passed away at the Almonte General Hospital on April 15, 2022. Larry was predeceased by his loving parents, Laurie and Doris. He is survived by his only brother, Don (Tina), his nephews, Adam, Donald, Andrew and Noah and his best friend, Debbie Morton. At Larry’s request, there will be no service. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Donations in Larry’s memory can be made to The Almonte Legion, Branch 240.

 Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

 Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

