Wark, Lawrence Edward “Larry”

Passed away suddenly on July 16, 2021.

Larry

Of Ottawa, Ontario, at the age of 53.

Missed by his daughter Amber and his grandsons Lyric and Lydon. Survived by his dad Howard, his siblings Tony (Lise), Rick (Alison), Leanne (Wally) as well as several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother Norah and brother Robbie. Remembered by his extended family and friends. Donations in memory of Larry may be made to the Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre or any mental health and addictions charity. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11 am in the Guthrie United Cemetery (Clayton, ON.).

