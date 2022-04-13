Last chance! get your trees, support Home Hospice!

It’s Arbor Week April 23-30. There isn’t a better time to support this fundraiser.

We are waiting to have the exact date of delivery confirmed by our supplier, but anticipate the last week of April, so if you want to make a difference in the lives of people who need our services, please order now. Don’t need any trees? Why not spoil a friend or family member, and support HHNL at the same time. You’ll feel so good about yourself! Win-win.

Check these out (These are all well suited to small properties, but work on a large property, too.

Common Witchhazel

https://trees.hhnl.ca/collections/trees/products/common-witchhazel-container

Ivory Silk Lilac

https://trees.hhnl.ca/collections/trees/products/lis

Maidenhair (Ginkgo Biloba)

https://trees.hhnl.ca/collections/trees/products/ginkgo-biloba-maidenhair-tree

Newport Plum

https://trees.hhnl.ca/collections/trees/products/newport-plum

Cut Leaf Weeping Birch

https://trees.hhnl.ca/collections/trees/products/cutleaf-weeping-birch

When you support our efforts, you are supporting your friends and neighbours when they are at their most vulnerable. Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) offers comfort, advocacy, compassion and support to those in our community who are facing life-threatening illness, caregivers and the bereaved. We are 100% funded through donations and fundraising.

We are particularly proud of our Tree Fundraiser. The products are environmentally responsible, beautiful, and great value. When you plant a tree, you plant a legacy.

The pick up location will be Reid Gardens in Carleton Place, 140 Pick Road, adjacent to the Garden Center. Reid Gardens are throwing in a 30L bag of 3 Way Planting Mix and a 4.5g package of Root Rescue (mycorrhizae) with each tree purchased! We are so grateful for their big-hearted support of our work.

We invite you to visit our website at http://www.hhnl.ca to learn more about our organization.