There are a few days left to surprise someone you care about with one of our fundraiser calendars (only $20).

The calendar was put together by an incredible team of creative volunteers, featuring community leaders and volunteers, Mississippi Mills landmarks and many of the things that make Mississippi Mills special. It is a fundraising initiative from the relatively new organization Friends of the Mississippi Mills Public Library, formed to support programs such as the craft kits for seniors and children, and so much more.

What makes this calendar even more special is all the proceeds go directly to the Mississippi Mills Public library — its programs and events — keeping us connected and supported.

Think you don’t need a paper calendar anymore? Get one anyway! There are great photos, it celebrates some of what’s best in Mississippi Mills, and it’s a great cause; a gift to the library and a gift to the lucky recipient!

The calendar is also available at 1840s Pakenham General Store and Bakery, Nicholson’s Sundries; 8008 Lingerie, Mill Street Books and both branches of the Mississippi Mills Public Library!

Don’t miss out!

Merry Christmas to all of our supporters.