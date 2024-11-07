Friday, November 8, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Building on Common Ground – ideas for our future community. 

By Edith Cody-Rice   An important event took place...

The Friends of Mississippi Mills Public Library end 2024 with a bang

The Friends of Mississippi Mills Public Library...

For sale: Pine coffee table

PINE COFFEE TABLE $60 Good condition 51"...
LivingLAWS brings in donations at Christmas in the Valley show

LAWS brings in donations at Christmas in the Valley show

We wanted to share the wonderful success of the LAWS fundraising on Nov 2 & 3 at the John Levi Community Centre.  The Christmas in the Valley show likes to support the wonderful efforts of the Lanark Animal Welfare Society, by providing a table where donations given and raffle tickets sold go towards their continuing efforts for animals in need in our community.

Thank you to all of LAWS’ great supporters. We raised just under $1000. Thank you Nadine for hosting us and our volunteers who helped out. It was a great turnout.

www.lanarkanimals.ca

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone