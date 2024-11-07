LAWS brings in donations at Christmas in the Valley show

We wanted to share the wonderful success of the LAWS fundraising on Nov 2 & 3 at the John Levi Community Centre. The Christmas in the Valley show likes to support the wonderful efforts of the Lanark Animal Welfare Society, by providing a table where donations given and raffle tickets sold go towards their continuing efforts for animals in need in our community.

Thank you to all of LAWS’ great supporters. We raised just under $1000. Thank you Nadine for hosting us and our volunteers who helped out. It was a great turnout.

www.lanarkanimals.ca