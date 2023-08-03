Thursday, August 3, 2023
‘Learning Again in Almonte’ fall lineup

Learning Again in Almonte is ready to...

Yard sale in Clayton, August 5

Congregational yard sale at St George’s Church,...

Guthrie United Church Cemetery service, August 13: bring lawn chairs

Cemetery service for Guthrie United Church Cemetery Clayton...
Learning Again in Almonte is ready to accept registrations for our fall lineup!

Explore the website to find descriptions of courses and lectures on topics such as medieval history, the Halifax Explosion and local entrepreneur Paddye Mann. There is something of interest for those looking to broaden their understanding of history and community.

Organized by volunteers with assistance from the Mississippi Mills Library and with proceeds donated to our community, we look forward to Learning with you Again!

