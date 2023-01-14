Saturday, January 14, 2023
Learning Again in Almonte: “From Victim to Activist: A Sixties Scoop Survivors Journey”

Learning Again in Almonte presents an inspiring...

Learning Again in Almonte presents an inspiring and informative lecture by author and activist sîpihkopiyesiw/Colleen Cardinal. Forcibly taken from her indigenous birth family, she was adopted by a white family and grew up contending with abuse and struggling to understand her place in the world. She began her healing by building a safe haven and supportive community for other survivors. Her present role includes bringing survivors together for healing, celebrating and activism. She spearheaded a project mapping the 60s scoop diaspora and is initiating a DNA project which will serve to recreate broken family ties.

Plan to attend From Victim to Activist: A Sixties Scoop Survivors Journey where Colleen shares her poignant journey.

This lecture takes place at the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library on Saturday January 28 from 3:30 to 5:00pm. Admission by donation.

To reserve your seat, register at learningagaininalmonte

