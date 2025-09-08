Learning Again in Almonte lectures coming up

Thinking that you’d like to get that “back to school” feeling?

Learning Again in Almonte has upcoming lectures and courses which might capture your imagination. From an entertaining lecture with Phil Jenkins about his years as a book columnist to a thought-provoking lecture on Free Expression & The Public Library with Almonte librarian Christine Row, there’s lots of variety. Facilitated by Sherryl Smith, an important course on Navigating Health Care in Ontario will give you tangible tools to successfully advocate for yourself and your loved ones.

Get more details and register at www.learningagainalmonte.ca