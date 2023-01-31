Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Learning Again in Almonte: Linda Manzer, February 8

Many creative people live in our community and Learning Again in Almonte is delighted to present a lecture featuring local resident Linda Manzer. A luthier, Linda has been designing and building world-class acoustic guitars since 1974. She will be sharing her experiences of studying with master luthiers and designing guitars played by musicians including Pat Metheny, Bruce Cockburn, Gordon Lightfoot and Carlos Santana. Her latest project, The Sunflower Guitar, https://sunflowerguitar.com/  journeyed all over North America passing through the hands of renowned musicians, and raising money for Ukraine. Plan to attend A Luthier’s Life to learn more about her fascinating career.

This lecture takes place at the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library on Wednesday, February 8 at 7:00 pm. Admission by donation. To reserve your seat, register at https://www.learningagainalmonte.ca/.

