by Susan Hanna

This recipe from allrecipes.com is healthy, fast, tasty and baked on a single baking sheet. Place salmon and vegetables on the sheet pan and drizzle with a lemon-maple-garlic-cumin sauce. Bake until the salmon is just cooked through and the vegetables are tender. Serve with additional sauce.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use freshly squeezed lemon juice and pure maple syrup. Check the hot pepper flakes and cumin to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil

4 (3 ounce/85 g) fillets salmon fillets

2 red bell peppers, chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 onion, sliced

Sauce

6 tablespoons (90 ml) lemon juice

3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil

2 tablespoons (30 ml) water

1 tablespoon (15 ml) maple syrup

5 cloves garlic

1 ½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) salt

1 ½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon (5 ml) ground cumin

½ bunch fresh parsley, chopped

1 lemon, sliced

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a sheet pan with 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil or cover the pan with non-stick aluminum foil. Place salmon fillets, red and yellow bell peppers, and onion on the prepared sheet pan. Combine lemon juice, 3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil, water, maple syrup, garlic, salt, red pepper flakes, cumin, and parsley in a small bowl. Drizzle 2/3 of the sauce over the ingredients on the sheet pan. Bake in the preheated oven until salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve with lemon slices and remaining sauce. Serves 4.

From allrecipes.com