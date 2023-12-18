Lee Marlane Narraway — obituary

Lee Marlane Narraway

Monday, May 2nd, 1949 – Thursday, December 14th, 2023

In loving memory of Lee Marlane Narraway (74) of Burnstown, a remarkable woman who through her camera lens leaves a lasting legacy of the world’s vast beauty. Daughter of Bunty Narraway and the late Ellard Narraway. Loving mother of Peter Barrett and Jodie Barrett (Steve Blok). Devoted Grandma Lee to Thys and Marley Blok. Inspiring sister to John Narraway (Debbie), Kim Narraway (David Frisch), Jim Narraway (Karla).

Growing up, Lee’s beloved horse Blue was her constant companion. Her passion and love for the forest and all its creatures started her on a quest for a life of adventure. Whether she was picking apples in the orchard, mushing her sled dogs or riding in endurance horse races in Australia, Lee’s love of the outdoors ignited her devotion to the planet as a humanitarian and defender of the environment.

Lee loved her role as a rowing coach with the Burnstown Rowing Club, she was a mentor for aspiring rowers, and was the proud winner of the Masters Henley race.

An extraordinary nature photographer, Lee’s journeys across our planet included her beloved Arctic, Australia and Antarctic. Lee produced captivating images of people, landscapes, and wildlife, gracing the pages of renowned magazines. Her lens wasn’t just a tool but a storyteller.

As a dedicated photographer for Students on Ice, Lee captured her adventures, crafting compelling and captivating tales that were an inspiration for all who crossed her path. Beyond her artistic prowess, Lee’s legacy lives on through her 100 trips to the Arctic and the friendships that she made.

Lee’s life embodied compassion, adventure, generosity, and creativity, inspiring and uplifting others. Lee leaves behind a tapestry of love with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends across the globe. Lee wrote her own story and travelled her own trail. May her spirit forever soar, captured in the beauty she shared with the world.

In memory of Lee, please consider a donation to Students on Ice

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not” ~ Dr. Seuss, The Lorax

A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring.